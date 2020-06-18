I Exercise in My Kandora! Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal Caught Jogging in Streets ... and Followers Mock Him (Video)

Saudi prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal drew attention to him in the streets of Riyadh, where he was jogging along with a number of his bodyguards, one of them was armed.

The prince was wearing a white kandora and black sneakers, as well as putting on a mask and sunglasses as held a cane.

During the jog, a woman stopped the prince to take a selfie. He welcomed her request and took the selfie while jogging.

Al-Waleed also waved to cars in streets, and agreed to take a picture with a child.

The prince's health and fitness caught people's attention despite his 65 years old age.

Some Instagram followers have joked about the prince's speed of walking, as if he was heading to fight with someone.

One of them said: "What's with the rush?" And another one commented: "He reminded me of my brothers when they go to fight boys in different blocks."