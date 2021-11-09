'I Kicked the Chair and Said Bad Words'! Kerem Bürsin Reveals His Worst Audition in Hollywood

The character of Serkan Bolat is one of the favorites in the soap opera Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is in the Air).

Serkan Bolat played by Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin along with Eda Yıldız, played by Hande Erçel, have managed to make their love story cross borders and viewed by international audiences. With some touches of humor, the Turkish production has positioned itself as one of the best in Spain.

Sen Çal Kapımı made a premiere on July 8, 2020 in Turkey, and became a television phenomenon, to the point that it was renewed for a second season at the request of fans.

You Knock On My Door tells the story of Eda Yıldız, a young flower saleswoman who must deal with Serkan Bolat, a young and wealthy heir whom she blames for having lost a scholarship to study in Italy. But Bolat proposes a deal: if Eda pretends to be his fiancée for two months, he will help her to pay the college fees.

With this soap opera, Kerem Bürsin became known internationally; However, the path to becoming a great actor was not easy, since in the beginning, he had to go through difficult situations.

During his visit to Spain, the actor underwent an interview with SHE magazine, where he confessed some details of his professional career, such as how his first auditions were.

During the interview, Kerem Bürsin remembered one of the worst castings of his life, but as a good professional, that did not prevent him from continuing on the path of acting, becoming one of the most recognized actors in Turkey.

Thus, he participated in casting in Hollywood and everything went wrong. The situation got to such a point that he got very nervous, forgot the script, and got very upset.

“There are usually fifty or a hundred people waiting in line to enter. They give you two minutes to say your role and you go. But this time there was no one. It was very weird. I walked into the room, the producers were there and I wanted to do it right but I couldn’t”, Kerem said.

Bürsin stressed that he forgot the lines and had to say it again. Faced with this, he had no choice but to apologize and start over.

“I got super nervous and ended up kicking a chair and saying bad words. I left in a very bad way. And the incredible thing is that that same night Roger Corman called me and said that I was perfect for the role. Are you kidding me?”, Expressed Kerem.



Although he did not do very well in that audition, without knowing, he managed to conquer the producers who called him that same day at night to the surprise of Kerem himself, becoming Andy Flynn from Sharktopus, which was nothing more than a Syfy TV Movie.

Flynn’s character was a skilled sailor on a mission to hunt down a huge creature, half shark, half octopus, that threatens people.