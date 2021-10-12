Obsessed Fans Tattoo Kerem Bürsin's Autographs on Their Bodies (Picture)

An obsessed fan of Kerem Bürsin named 'Elisa' has revealed what she did with the star's autograph.

Elisa tweeted a picture of the autograph Kerem Bürsin wrote to her, which said:

'Elisa, thank you so much for your support. Always be happy! Love,' Then Bürsin concluded his message with his signature.



It seems like Elisa couldn't believe that she got an autograph from her favorite star, and wanted to keep it in a place that can always be with her all the time and can never be lost.

And what's more suitable for Elisa than tattooing Kerem's words and signature on her body.

However, the autograph was too long to be tattooed, so Elisa picked the last part of it 'Always be happy! Love' in addition to Kerem's signature.

Then Elisa tweeted a picture of the new tattoo, and captioned it: 'now your message on my skin, forever @KeremBursin.'

now your message on my skin, forever @KeremBursin pic.twitter.com/xRF53HG9Tz — Elisa 9 MLN Sunshine (@lisa_ist80) October 11, 2021

Kerem's super fan was heavily criticized by fans who wrote comments like:

'I feel it's too much', 'She got excited', 'May God do not grant me the absurdities of fans', 'You will regret it, beautiful', 'Anyone who does this is sick and obsessed', 'Oh Wow, where are their minds? Aren't they human beings like us?', 'It's not worth it, sister', 'What will she benefit? She is funny', 'Every day life proves to me that I am the wisest fan in life.'

Meanwhile, other Kerem Bürsin's fans went to defend him from this criticism, by writing: 'Now they will insult Kerem as if he was the one who told her do the tattoo.'

Elisa was not the only fan who tattooed Kerem Bürsin's autograph on her body.

Another fan named Carmeliy did the same with Bürsin's following words: 'Sometimes you have to let life take its course.'

Carmeliy captioned the tweet: 'Dear Kerem, I’m so happy to have met you and to fell part of my life. You are an incredible source of inspiration and this tattoo is the proof. Love you so much.'