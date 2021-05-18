'If I Have News, I'll share it' Emma Watson Wants People to Stop Believing Rumors

The 31-year-old actress took to social media for the first time in nine months on Monday (05.17.21) to insist that speculation about her life – including her acting career and her relationship with her boyfriend Leo Robinton – is not true.



She wrote: "Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue.



“If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you. (sic)”



Emma also said she’s been spending her time away from social media in continued isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she joked she’s been “failing to make sourdough bread” in her spare time.



She added: “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.



“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

“E Xx (sic)”



Leo was first identified as the ‘Little Women’ star’s boyfriend in April 2020, but the couple have remained private about their relationship.



The hunk even deleted all of his social media after news of their relationship broke with photos of them kissing two years ago.