If You Got It Flaunt It! Dominique Hourani Celebrates Her Summer Body Curves With a Picture

Lebanese singer Dominique Hourani posted new photos from her vacation in the northern coast of Egypt in which she appears wearing a swimsuit.





The Lebanese beauty captioned one of the pictures "Just found a mermaid on Marina beachside ".

Hourani's picture caused attacks in the comments by many followers, and many compared what she is doing on social media recently to what Myriam Klink usually does, and advised her to stop posting such pictures.

Yet the "Atrees" singer did not take the advice, and posted another picture from the same vacation that was considered revealing by many.

In another story, Dominique released a new music video for a song titled "Ya Arees" (Oh Groom) in which she collaborated with DJ Ahmed Vigo. The song's lyrics are by Mohamed Mwafi, and it is composed and arranged by Ahmed Figo.