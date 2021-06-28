Iggy Azalea Begs Fans to Leave Her Alone After Being Accused of Not Supporting Britney

and she's responded after she and several artists who worked with her in the past were accused of not backing the singer during her conservatorship battle.



First, Iggy tweeted: "Right, I said her team wouldn't let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y'all said I was a hater".



Back in 2016, she had called out a lack of promotion for the track, and claimed Britney's team went through her house "to make sure [she] wasn't a bad influence".



Now, the 'Fancy' hitmaker has addressed people calling her out on social media.



She wrote: "I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me."



And she continued: "Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful.



"Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her.



"Other than that - I’m good. I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out.



"I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.



"I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice. Leave me alone PLEASE. (sic)"



Britney spoke in court last week to brand the conservatorship that has given her father, Jamie Spears, control of her affairs since 2008 "abusive", as she seeks to have a judge bring an end to the situation.



She also issued an apology to fans for "pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years".



She wrote: "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!

"That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s***** a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.



"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!



"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped… (sic)"