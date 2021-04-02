Iggy Azalea Twerks in Convenience Store While Wearing G-String

Iggy Azalea is known for her racy rap music videos.

And now the Australian star has gone and released her most X-rated video yet with her new single, Sip It.

In the clip, the 30-year-old twerks in a convenience store while wearing a sheer, multi-coloured bodysuit and G-string.

There also stripping scenes involving the rapper's backup dancers, including one raunchy lap dance that results in one woman putting her head between Iggy's legs.

Another scene sees Iggy pour a carton of milk over a twerking stripper's backside.

The lyrics rival Cardi B's raunchy hit WAP, with references to oral sex, one night stands, and flirting with other rappers.

'F**k him on top, big b**bs, no training bra,' Iggy raps in the song's opening verse.

'Rappers in my phone, in my DM, won't leave me alone,' she continues. 'Sip this p***y like it's Styrofoam.'

Iggy, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was born in Sydney before moving to Miami to pursue her rap career at 16.

After living in Florida for several years, Iggy now resides permanently in Los Angeles.

In the past, she has been less than complimentary about her home country.

In September 2018, Iggy said she wouldn't be touring Down Under because it's too hard to turn a profit there.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, she wrote: 'It's a hard one to profit from honestly, it's far, and would have to be part of a bigger group of shows in Asia etc etc.'

Speaking to the Herald Sun in January 2016, Iggy indicated she was happy to no longer be living in Australia.

'I mean, to be honest with you, my home is in America,' she said.

'It's great to come back [to Australia] and visit my grandparents, but there is no home connection.'