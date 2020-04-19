I'll Marry You in Givenchy & Louboutin! Yasmine Sabri and Ahmed Abo Hashima OFFICIALLY Tie the Knot (Pictures)

And now I pronounce you husband and wife!

Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abo Hashima surprised the audience when he proposed to Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri back in mid-March.

On the weekend, the duo officially tied the knot at Yasmine's family house in a simple celebration attended by few members of the bride and groom's families. This was a precaution and a commitment to social distancing, due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Ahmed and Yasmine issued a statement, saying: "In appreciation of people's love and those who care about us, we are pleased to announce our marriage in a family celebration."

"We sought to crown our engagement, that we announced to you last month, by tying the knot during these times in particular, with a full commitment on our part to all health measures and guidelines. We also want to reassure all that life can continue and that we do not lose the opportunity to be happy if we observe the controls and officials and experts' directives."

The duo added, in the statement: "As we share with you our personal joy, we look forward to being embraced with your prayers and good wishes at this time. We wish joy, a comfortable life and peace to everyone in Egypt and the world."

They concluded the statement with the note: "We thank our family and friends, who have kept standing by us and understood the circumstances that compelled us to abbreviate the celebration in the interest of everyones safety, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone again after the crisis ends and God grants wellness to our country and the world."

On the other hand, the simple wedding didn't stop Yasmine from looking dazzling on her big day, as she sported a white Givenchy dress and added some inches to her height wearing Christian Louboutin heels, leaving her brunette tresses loose.