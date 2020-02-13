'I'm Going to Lift My Bottom!' Shocking Video of Hijabi Kuwaiti Fashionista Zori Ashkanani Announcing Plastic Surgery

Kuwaiti fashionista Zori Ashkanani was attacked after she published a video of herself talking about having a plastic surgery including lifting and tightening her posterior.
People on social media expressed their shock over the video and Ashkanani's frank announcement, as some felt the Kuwaiti fashionista was disrespectful to her hijab, commenting with the Arabic idiom: "Those who are shy have died."
Others wondered whether the operation will be performed by a male doctor, questioning how she could even allow a man to examine her body, especially since she wears the hijab.
And some felt that Zori's announcement was a huge mistake. They suggested that even if she wanted to undergo the procedure for personal reasons, it's not ideal for her to share such sensitive information with her audience so boldly.
زوري أشكناني 🔥 . . #فرح_الهادي #وصفات_سهله #كيك #شوربات #سندس_القطان #دخلود #دخلود_أمين #دانه_الطويرش #نوره_العميري #احلام_الشامسي #فوز_الفهد #استقبال #رجيم #طبخات #توزيعات #جمال_النجاده #مي_العيدان #امل_العوضي #حليمه_بولند #زوري_اشكناني #حلويات #تخسيس #كورونا #عطر_الفرمون #توزيعات #لقيمات #وربات #عجينة #العجينه_القطنيه #شيماء_علي #بثينة_الرئيسي
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)