Sasha Walpole takes UK Prince Harry's virginity

ALBAWABA - Britain's Prince Harry recalled in a book released recently that he lost his virginity when he was 16 to a girl who was nearly three years older.

The Duke of Sussex, now 38, recalled in his book, called Spare, that his sex encounter was in July 2001.

According to Daily Mail, the woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to is identified as Sasha Walpole.

In her recollection, Walpole admitted that the prince made the first move while they were in a field behind the Vine Tree Pub in the Wiltshire village of Norton.

She reportedly said that she invited the then 16-year-old to celebrate her 19th birthday. The young prince asked her to go for a "smoke" before he started kissing her passionately and intensely.

Walpole, who is now a mother of two, recalled: "We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly," she told the Daily Mail.

"It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. He wasn't 'Prince Harry' to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn't be happening," she said.

#SashaWalpole

"We didn't set out to do it, it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know he was a virgin. There were no virgin vibes, he seemed to know what he was doing. It was quick, wild, and exciting. We were both drunk. It wouldn't have happened if we weren't," she added.

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote about the sexual encounter. "It was a quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze," he wrote.

Walpole noted that she remembers giving the young prince a one-handed smack on the bottom as their five-minute sex session came to an end.