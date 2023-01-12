Morgan throws Prince Harry's book in trash live on air

ALBAWABA - famous British broadcaster Piers Morgan attacks Prince Harry and his new book 'Spare' live on air and throws the book in the trash.

A new memoir for Prince Harry was released and caused a stir all over social media and the world, and broadcaster Piers Morgan was not happy with the book's content.

Morgan violently threw the book in the trashcan while live on air as he stated: ''This is its rightful destination.''

It comes as no surprise how Piers handled Prince Harry's new book, as the media personality has been a critic of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After reading the book, Morgan took to his Twitter page to share what he thinks of the new memoir, he wrote: ''Just finished reading Spare (me…) - it’s even more salacious in its deeply intrusive revelations about the Royal Family than you can possibly imagine.''

Morgan added: ''Prince Privacy’s sold them all down the river for a gazillion pieces of treacherous silver. A truly staggering betrayal.''

In the book, Harry opens up about his dispute with his brother, and the royal family, he also attacks them as he seeks to change.

Prince Harry wrote in the book: ''I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.''

In the memoir, the father of two also shared details about how he killed 25 people in Afghanistan, Cocaine use, and how he lost his virginity.

Some even called the book: ''The weirdest book ever written by a royal.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor