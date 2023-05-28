Internet reacts Jenna Ortega smoking

ALBAWABA - Jenna Ortega is trending, but it's for all the wrong reasons.

Wednesday star rose to fame for her iconic role on the Wednesday Netflix original, and now, her name is topping search engines after a video of the actress trended where she is seen smoking a cigarette.

Jenna Ortega seen smoking a cigarette has fans in an uproar 🚬 pic.twitter.com/xsZqXTGtda — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 26, 2023

Fans were outraged that their favorite celebrity is smoking, some where worried about the 20-year old's health, while other just didn't like how she looked while holding the cigarette.

One fan wrote: "@boymolish They’re smoking like there is a cure for cancer" while another shared: "@boymolish Smoking full on cigarettes at 20yrs old ???? Crazy."

Others shared how "disgusted" they felt as one user tweeted: "@Roxdk7 Smoking isn’t hot it’s gross," and another said that Ortega went from a "7.5 to a 3."

One user was worried about the actress and defended her, the user wrote: "@Roxdk7 Omg no :( smoking kills… sorry my parents were smokers when they were alive so I know what it does to a person so it kinda hurts to see that but I hope she doesn’t do it a lot… I’m not hating on her btw I know it’s hard to stop but I just want the best for her ya kno"