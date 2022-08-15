Israel Cancels Abraham Accords Two-Year Celebrations

ALBAWABA - Israel has cancelled a conference to celebrate the two-year Abraham Accords with Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco first signed on 13 August 2020 starting first with Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

Israel has seen the Abraham Accords as a great success for diplomatic normalization between the Jewish states and the Arab countries. While local Israeli reports suggest its cancellations are due to the fact that Tel Aviv is facing elections, the fact of the matter is Arab countries are not happy with Israel's recent three-day military onslaught on Gaza that saw 45 Palestinians killed and 360 injured.