Israel Cancels Abraham Accords Two-Year Celebrations

Al Bawaba Staff

Published August 15th, 2022 - 03:04 GMT
In Washington
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(L), former US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan(R)smile as they participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020 [SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA - Israel has cancelled a conference to celebrate the two-year Abraham Accords with Bahrain, UAE, Sudan and Morocco first signed on 13 August 2020 starting first with Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. 

This piece of news has been trending on the social media:

Israel has seen the Abraham Accords as a great success for diplomatic normalization between the Jewish states and the Arab countries. While local Israeli reports suggest its cancellations are due to the fact that Tel Aviv is facing elections, the fact of the matter is Arab countries are not happy with Israel's recent three-day military onslaught on Gaza that saw 45 Palestinians killed and 360 injured

 

