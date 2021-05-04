'It’s Been Really Easy' Zayn Malik Opens up Fatherhood and His Career

British-Pakistani pop singer Zayn Malik opened up this week about how he balances his career and fatherhood.

The former One Direction star welcomed his first child, a baby girl called Khai, with part-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid in September.

During an interview with host Zach Sang for his Just The Interviews Podcast, the former One Direction singer said: “I’ve spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus. When I can get the evening to myself, I do a bit of writing and (Gigi) is really cool about it. I just love hanging out with (Khai)… it’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising.”

Malik said that Khai is an “amazing baby” and has made it easy for both him and Hadid to go about their everyday lives.

“The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her,” he added.