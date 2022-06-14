'It Blew up Suddenly': FIRE Blew up at Mohammad Henedy's House

Earlier today, Mohammad Henedy's house caught fire.

Mohammad Henedy took to his official twitter page to announce the news and attached several snaps of the tragic incident, the actor also confirmed that no one was hurt in result of the fire.

Henedy wrote: 'My house burnt down suddenly, but thank god, no one is hurt, god bless us all and the bless our families, thank god we blew the fire out at just the right time.''

And in a statement shared to 'Masrawi', Mohammad Henedy shared further details of the fire stating: 'We were sitting inside the house, and suddenly we see smoke coming out from outside the room, but thank god we blew it out in time.''

The actor added that the fire happened due to a technical issue with the air conditioning system, but everyone is good.''