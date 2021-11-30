Mohamed Henedy Mocks Messi's Gold Award Accomplishment

Comedian Mohammad Henedy mocked soccer player Lionel Messi to winning the 'Ballon d'Or' for the seventh time.

Henedy posted a picture of singer 'Tamer Hosny' and late 'Talaat Zakaria' from the movie 'Sayed Al-Atifi' insisting the results were expected.

'Lionel Messi is the best player in the world' he wrote.

ليونيل ميسي أفضل لاعب في العالم pic.twitter.com/tk1V8GM1xi — Mohamed Henedy (@OfficialHenedy) November 29, 2021

And Messi recently commented on his accomplishment on winning the Ballon d'Or 2021, awarded by the famous French magazine "France Football", during the ceremony currently being held at the Chatelet Theater in the French capital, Paris, in the presence of world football legends, which is held annually to distribute the best awards in the scientist.

Messi surpassed the Polish star Robert Lewandowski, who came in second place in the final standings for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The famous athlete said during his statements after winning the award: "In fact, it is a great thing to be among you today. I want to thank all my colleagues in Barcelona and Paris and also my colleagues in Argentina."

He added, "During the past seasons, there were difficult moments. No one knew what would happen in the future. There were talks about changing the destination, and then I settled in Paris. I am happy, I want to continue my journey and my career."

He continued: ''looking forward to more challenges with my new team, I think this award is exceptional, I think achieving the Copa was exceptional, we achieved a dream that I have always been waiting for. Teamwork, I want to share this title with my colleagues with Argentina, Paris and Barcelona .. This is an exceptional award."

Messi directed his speech to his opponent, Robert Lewandowski: "I tell Leva, it was a great honor for me to compete for the award. I am proud that I competed with him for this award. He deserved the Ballon d'Or award last year."

Messi led his country to win the Copa America, and he also won the King's Cup with Barcelona, ​​as well as being the top scorer in the Spanish League last season.