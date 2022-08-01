  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Is it Her Son? Tuba Büyüküstün Shares a Picture With a Child and Al Jassmi Comments

Is it Her Son? Tuba Büyüküstün Shares a Picture With a Child and Al Jassmi Comments

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 1st, 2022 - 10:49 GMT
Tuba Büyüküstün
Al-Jassmi commented on Tuba's post
Highlights
Tuba Büyüküstün posts a new Instagram picture

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Also ReadMurat Boz Wishes Tuba Büyüküstün a Happy BirthdayMurat Boz Wishes Tuba Büyüküstün a Happy Birthday

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün took to her Facebook page to share a picture alongside a child. 

Tuba Büyüküstün's picture was widely discussed over social media as many fans thought that the child that was alongside the star was her son.

However, the boy in the picture is not her son, he later turned out to be one of the cast in Tuba Büyüküstün's newest series, 'Another Self' (Zeytin Ağaci).

The boy in the picture plays the role of  Tuba's friend's son.

Many followers and fans commented on the Turkish star's post, and among them was Emirati composer and singer Hussain Al Jassmi's journalist brother Saleh Al Jassmi.

Also ReadMurat Boz Wishes Tuba Büyüküstün a Happy BirthdayDid Tuba Büyüküstün Undergo Plastic Surgeries?

Al Jassmi wrote: ''He is hero , like him , good actor god bless''. 

 

 

Tags:Tuba BüyüküstünTurkish starsHussain Al JasmiSaleh Al Jasmi

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...