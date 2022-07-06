Murat Boz Wishes Tuba Büyüküstün a Happy Birthday

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Yesterday marked Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün's 40th birthday.

Fans celebrated the Turkish beauty's birthday by sharing birthday tributes to their Instagram accounts.

Tuba, began her acting career in the series "Sultan Maqam" in 2003, she succeeded and rose to fame also outside the borders of Turkey.

And a video circulated all over social media that shows Tuba photos when she was a child and as she grew up over the years.

Many people retweeted the video, and soon enough the clip was trending all over Twitter with more than 70K hashtags.

Aside from the audience's messages, Tuba received greetings from some of Turkey's stars, most notably from Turkish singer Murat Boz, who shared a picture with her on Instagram, in which Turkish actor Rıza Kocaoğlu appeared with them.



One of Erkan Petekkaya's fan pages, shared a picture of Erkan alongside Tuba with the phrase "Happy Birthday."