Is It True That Hind Al-Qahtani Is JAILED in San Diego on Charges of Exploiting Her Children?

Name of Saudi social media star Hind Al-Qahtani has topped the trending lists on Twitter after the spread of news about jailing her on charges of exploiting her children for money.

A large number of social media users have been circulating news of imprisoning Hind Al-Qahtani in San Diego, California, for exploiting her children to achieve fame through Snapchat.

In this regard, Saudi social media star Rayan Jailer published a document on Snapchat confirming that Al-Qahtani is under investigation, and commented:

'Hind Al-Qahtani is under investigation in San Diego on charges of exploiting her children,'

He added: 'From a reliable close source, she is being investigated on a totally different subject, and there are no charges so far .. This photocopy is from California Police record.'



On the same hand, one follower posted a conversation she had with Hind denying that the latter is imprisoned.

The follower asked Al-Qahtani "are you ok?", and the Saudi social media star responded that whoever spread these rumors are poor people, who only wants to collect views on her account.

Followers reactions varied to Hind's imprisonment reports.

A group of them wished that it's true, and wrote that Hind deserves to be jailed for exploiting her children, especially her daughter Roa who she photographs wearing bold outfits without taking into account that she is still in a teen.

On the other hand, a large number of people showed solidarity with Hind Al-Qahtani, stressing that no matter how wrong her actions were, they are against imprisonment and deportation from her children.