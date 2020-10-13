  1. Home
Italy Hosts Demet Özdemir After Can Yaman .. Will She Reveal Secrets About Their Relationship?

Published October 13th, 2020 - 10:25 GMT
Demet Özdemir is hosted at Verissimo on Saturday 17th of October.

After Turkish actor Can Yaman's episode has been aired last Saturday 10 October, the historic presenter Silvia Toffanin is ready to welcome Can's fellow actress Demet Özdemir into her studio too.

Özdemir's interview will be aired on Saturday 17 October on Canale 5, immediately after her on-screen lover in Erkenci Kus (The Early Bird) series Can Yaman has been hosted.

Fans of the duo are waiting for Demet to touch the subject of their relationship, especially after the major success they've achieved in Erkenci Kus, to the point where a lot of rumors said that they are actually in love with each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

