It's official! Kids under the age of 15 banned from watching Barbie

ALBAWABA - Kids aged 15 and under are not allowed to watch Barbie in Saudi Arabia.

After the continuous controversy caused by the Barbie movie, especially in Saudi Arabia, several sources revealed that the movie will air soon in cinemas.

Sources revealed that the Saudi Ministry of Culture will ban kids who are aged 15 and under from watching the Barbie movie, claiming that it is inappropriate for children.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture believes that the movie has an ideal view of life that children cannot absorb and may affect them negatively, and confirmed that the banning decision does not have anything to do with nudity and daring scenes, as the movie does not have any.

Some social media users suggest that the ban could be due to concerns that the film's content challenges traditional male authority in a manner deemed unsuitable for the Middle East.

The film's plot revolves around the iconic doll Barbie, who transitions from her fantasy world to the real world, facing numerous challenges and exploring her relationship with the doll Ken.

It's worth noting that earlier, Vietnam banned the screening of the Barbie film, citing scenes depicting a map that affirms China's sovereignty over disputed areas in the South China Sea.