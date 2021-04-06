It's Over! Sefirin Kızı's Final Episode Date Revealed

Finale date of Turkish series Sefirin Kızı (The Ambassador's Daughter) has been revealed following many speculations of how long the show will survive after the departure of its leading actress Neslihan Atagül.

Replaced by Tuba Büyüküstün, the screen adventure of her and Engin Akyürek wil soon come to an end. So when will Sefirin Kızı's final episode be?

According to the news of Birsen Altuntaş from TV100, Sefirin Kızı is among many projects that will bid farewell at the end of this season.

The series, which is shot in Muğla, will leave silver screens on May 10th at the 52nd episode. It was first launched on December 16, 2019.

Hürriyet Daily News reported that the series is ending at the 52nd episode just as planned from the beginning.

While other news outlets reported that due to very low viewership ratings, producers have decided to end the show earlier than expected.

The Ambassador's Daughter took a really hard hit when its leading actress Neslihan Atagül, who played Nare Çelebi, had to leave the show for health reasons, as she was diagnosed with Leaky Bowel Syndrome. And lately it was claimed that she travelled to England for treatment along with her husband Kadir Doğulu, who had previously suffered from the same disease in the past.

Following Neslihan's departure, storyline of the series has dramatically changed, which caused producers and writers of the show to be heavily criticized.

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün also had her share from criticism, as viewers accused her of being the reason behind the drop in ratings.