It's a Wrap For Avengers 4

The Russo Brothers say they have finished filming their as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 movie.

"Wrapped," the fraternal filmmakers tweeted Friday, along with the image of a bright light against a blue background.

The superhero ensemble movie is set for theatrical release May 3. It follows the 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, which starred Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Several characters were left in mortal peril at the end of the movie, leaving their roles in the sequel a mystery for now.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finished filming his part in the next picture earlier this month.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans tweeted on Oct. 4.