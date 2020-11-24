'I Am Banned from Acting in Egypt'! Mohamed Ramadan's Next Series CANCELED Following Pictures with Israeli Singer Omer Adam

Mohamed Ramadan is paying the price for taking pictures with Israeli artists.

Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan is living the worst days of his life following the consequences of taking pictures with Israeli artists in Dubai.

The controversial artist expressed his outrage and disappointment after Acting Syndicate in Egypt banned him from acting in Egypt and cancelled his 2021 Ramadan series.

Mohamed posted a picture on Instagram sporting his military uniform next to his son in an attempt to arouse the sympathy of his fans.

He wrote: "I respect the Syndicate’s decision, despite my explanation of my position on the subject of my picture with an Israeli, and that I didn't know his nationality, had I known, I would have refused to take a picture with him,"

"Secondly, the venue was a restaurant and not a private party. Arabic, English and French songs were playing," Mocking: "and when the Israeli song came along, what was I supposed to do, run towards the elevator and cry, or what should have I done?! I am in an Arab country, and the situation is new for all us, sir."

Mohamed continued: "Despite my explanation to the president of the Syndicate, I was suspended from acting in Egypt. Thanks to the Acting Syndicate... Thanks to the production company for suspending my next series in Ramadan ... Thank you, my fans, for not supporting me."

Acting Syndicate in Egypt had surprised artist Mohamed Ramadan with the decision taken against him on Monday evening, which is suspending his membership at the Syndicate until the end of the investigation in his published a picture with Israeli singer Omer Adam.