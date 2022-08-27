IVE's [After LIKE]: Gains Immediate Success!

Girl group IVE (Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rai, Won-Young, Liz, Lee Seo) is also making waves with good performances on overseas charts.

IVE is showing a global impact by making their name on domestic and foreign charts with its third single "After LIKE" released on the 22nd.



On the world's largest music platform Spotify's "Global Top 50" chart, IVE entered the chart at 49th place after its release, rising 26 in a day, entering the chart at 23rd place, and has been on the global chart for three days. In addition, "After LIKE" was streamed 7,236,824 times over three days.

While IVE has been ranked in the top 200 countries and regions by Spotify, it has entered the U.S. Spotify Daily Chart at 86th place, including the No. 1 in Korea. This is the first entry and highest ranking performance among the groups that debuted last year, drawing keen attention.

IVE is also attracting attention by being listed on Spotify's "New Music Friday" as "After LIKE." This is a playlist of major U.S. new songs that are updated every Friday, and IVE was first selected as the new song.



In addition, it is ranked 46th on Apple Music's "Global Top 100" chart, ranking at the top of many overseas charts. The music video also surpassed 57 million views in three days, the YouTube music video Trending Worldwide topped the list, and the response to "After LIKE" is also hot beyond Korea.

It is also favorable on the domestic charts. Upon release, all the third singles "After LIKE" and "My Satisfaction" on the domestic charts recorded chart-in, and their rankings have steadily risen, proving their popularity by maintaining the top spot on various major charts.

The title songs of the last album, "ELEVEN" and "LOVE DIVE," are also drawing attention as they are ranked at the top of the domestic chart.

IVE is also setting a record on the album charts following the song. According to Hanteo Chart, the nation's largest record sales website, IVE sold 464,690 copies on the first day of their release, lightly surpassing the initial record of 338,100 copies of its second single "LOVE DIVE," and became a half-million seller with "After LIKE" On the fourth day, they recorded 737,343 copies, showing off their potential.

Written by Sondos Swed