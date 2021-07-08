Jada 'Muslim' Smith?! The Star Sports Stylish Hijabi Look While Opening up About Alcohol Abuse (Pictures)

In yesterday's episode of the Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about alcohol abuse when she was in her 20s, she also shed light on women drinking more and more during the pandemic trying to cope.

Pinkett Smith mentioned one particular incident that happened with her as a result of excessive drinking, as she branded her young self as 'weekend party girl'.

She said that she would party non-stop from Thursday to Monday morning, when mother her Adrienne Banfield-Norris interrupted and said: "But, it never got to the point where it interfered with your being able to go to work."

Here, Jada confessed that she had one incident.

"That was an eye-opening incident for me, as well. I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer. I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy and I passed out, and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle."

Despite the embarrassing situation Smith put herself in, she also admitted that she pulled herself together for the sake of work.

"But, I'll tell you what I did though, got my ass together and got on that set."

Jada added in the caption: "In my 20’s I was a binge drinker and experimented with several types of mind altering substances. In this clip I speak on an incident that happened to me in the make up trailer on Nutty Professor after a weekend of partying. It was a moment that I began to understand that something had to change."

Then Jada thanked the makeup artist that hung in there with her, then she called on people to thank whoever stood by their side and didn't give up on them while they were a mess.

For Pinkett Smith, she thanked makeup artist Judy Murdock at the time who was with her in the makeup trailer on Nutty Professor when she was a mess.

"Thank you to @judmurd who was my makeup artist at the time and hung in there with the young Jada that was trying to manage and find her way. I’m getting there"

Despite the intense subject discussed, host of Red Table Talk exuded elegance with her hijabi look.

Jada sported a glittery silver shirt, and wrapped her neck with a white shawl while covered her head with a black turban.

The wife of Will Smith paired the elegant look with a pair of jeans and heeled sandals, and she was hailed for it.

Follower @lilah_yussuf commented: "Can we talk about how beautiful jada looks in em scarfs. loving the looks."

Meanwhile @calisyarif wrote: "agree.. she's looks amazing!!" and @dewdropsandsunshine added: "I know! mashaAllah x."

