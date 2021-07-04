Hijabi Vibes: Jada Pinkett Smith Sends Her 10 Million Followers a Message About Light (Pictures)

She's shining positivity and self-love.

And Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, has shared her positive vibes with 10.8 million followers on Instagram the moment she woke up yesterday.

Pinkett-Smith embraced her natural beauty when she posted a selfie, while wrapping her head with a pink headscarf.

Along with the hijabi shot, the Red Table Talk host shared the following message with fans.

"Let the light shine on you and thru you today", adding sparkle and yellow love heart emojis.

Few days ago, the wife of Will Smith posed next to her daughter Willow Smith, 20, to accompany her during rehearsals.

Pinkett-Smith captioned the picture: "When you go to your baby girl’s band rehearsal and nostalgia hits you both. She makes my heart shine so dang bright!"

Jada sported a trendy outfit and a stylish headscarf which stole the spotlight, and prompted followers, again, to think that she converted to Islam.

Follower @brigitte_f351 asked: "Jada why headscarf? Are you Muslim?"

Responses to @brigitte_f351 came as:

"same thing I was wondering she’s been wrap up in the head scarf for a wile now lol."

"She has a scalp condition which she has talked about previously. She chooses to wear head wraps for this reason."

"I see thank you for the information cause it can cause misunderstandings . Btw It’s not wrong if she’s wearing the turban and scarf or hijab even she’s not a Muslim cause as long as she’s respecting it cause we don’t know if one day that’s is the reason in first place they were connected being a Muslim."

"Yes but her body also is wrapped up."