Why Does Jada Pinkett Smith Wear Hijab.. Has She Converted to Islam?

It's no secret that American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been sporting turbans and headscarves in her latest appearances. To be more specific, Jada has started adding the new pieces to her wardrobe since 2018.

But the big question is, what is the reason behind Jada Pinkett Smith wearing hijab? Is it related to her beliefs? And what exactly did happened in 2018?

The Red Table Talk host has been adopting different styles and colors of turbans and headscarves, and proudly sharing them with her 10.8 million followers on Instagram.

Jada even upgraded her fashion game and recently started adopting abayas and coordinating them with headscarves, resulting in sporting full Islamic clothing.

Every time the wife of Will Smith adds an Instagram post sporting a headscarf, followers open up debates over Jada's look, religion and health, especially when the star blends the looks with some Middle Eastern related captions, or when she posts the covering attire on the first day of Ramadan, in addition to captioning a hijabi picture 'Happy Sunday' on Easter Sunday.

Hair Loss Incident in 2018

During an episode of her famous Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith had revealed the terrifying moments when she realized that she was suffering from hair loss.

In May 2018, Jada said: “A lot of people have been asking about why I’ve been wearing turbans? Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it.”

Smith added: “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear.”

The 49 year old actress continued: “I've gotten every kind of test there is to have”, but unfortunately experts' answer to her was “we don’t know why you're losing your hair.”

After clarifying the reason behind wearing turbans, later in 2018, the topic of Jada Pinkett Smith's religion was discussed.

In a November Red Table Talk episode with Leah Remini, Jada cleared up misconceptions that she was a Scientologist: “I had no interest in being a Scientologist.”

Pinkett Smith said: “I love religion, because I grew up in the ethical society. For me, all religions have been my home, which is why I didn't have a problem going to the Church of Scientology and saying, 'I'm not a Scientologist. I want to just be here and see what you have to offer,'”

Even when you search Jada Pinkett Smith's religion on Wikipedia, it's not there. There's no clear tab of what the actress practices.

Noticeably, the 49 year old actress is within a spiritual journey of self discovery, as viewed by her weekly episodes on Red Table Talk.

Looking at her modest outfits and headscarves can give an indirect message of possible new discovery of Islam, in addition to covering her head due to the hair loss issue stated by the star.

Do you think that Jada Pinkett Smith is on her way to convert to Islam?

Tell us what you think in the comments below.
















