From Jail to Set.. Maryam Hussein Shares First Video After Being Imprisoned for 11 Days!

Moroccan actress Maryam Hussein appeared for the first time in a video she posted on Snapchat, after Dubai authorities released her following the infamous "indecent assault" case between her and Emirati lawyer Saleh Al Jasmi.

In the video, Maryam appeared behind the scenes of the series Layali Al-Shamal (Nights of the North) scheduled to be shown next Ramadan.

Maryam Hussein was released from prison after she spent 11 days of her one-month sentence locked up, following a decision by a Dubai Court nearly three weeks ago.

Hussein thanked Sheikhs and leaders of the United Arab Emirates for their efforts to fulfill her request and return her to her daughter.