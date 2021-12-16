James Cameron Unveils Avatar 2's Newest Pictures

Director James Cameron revealed the new images from the movie Avatar 2.

The movie is scheduled to be shown next year in cinemas, the sequel will complete the great success achieved by the first part which ranked second for the most profitable films in history.

Several reports shared new pictures from behind the scenes of filming the second part of the movie Avatar, Cameron revealed that the new movie is ready for showing, except for the addition of some visual effects to a number of 'water' scenes.

ICYMI — Check out these stunning concept art images from Avatar 2! pic.twitter.com/QVVK8cVU21 — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 14, 2021

A sequência deverá chegar aos cinemas em 2022! pic.twitter.com/d7g15SlxhX — Tracklist (@tracklist) December 14, 2021

And Avatar's official page shared the first image of Kate Winslet in which she was seen filming on of her underwater scenes, and the first poster of the fantasy-thriller movie was shared on Twitter, where Winslet was shown carrying wights around her waist in order to stay submerged at the bottom of the water tank.

The making of Avatar 2 looks like absolute hell https://t.co/4MPemnxFhg pic.twitter.com/o53GrIzNUT — Polygon (@Polygon) December 14, 2021

Due to the underwater photography sessions, the Titanic star had to learn to hold her breath for as long as possible to get the perfect shot for the movie.