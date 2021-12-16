  1. Home
James Cameron Unveils Avatar 2's Newest Pictures

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 16th, 2021
The movie is scheduled to be shown next year
The movie is scheduled to be shown next year
Highlights
Director James Cameron revealed the new images from the movie Avatar 2.

Director James Cameron revealed the new images from the movie Avatar 2.

The movie is scheduled to be shown next year in cinemas, the sequel will complete the great success achieved by the first part which ranked second for the most profitable films in history.

Several reports shared new pictures from behind the scenes of filming the second part of the movie Avatar, Cameron revealed that the new movie is ready for showing, except for the addition of some visual effects to a number of 'water' scenes.

And Avatar's official page shared the first image of Kate Winslet in which she was seen filming on of her underwater scenes, and the first poster of the fantasy-thriller movie was shared on Twitter, where Winslet was shown carrying wights around her waist in order to stay submerged at the bottom of the water tank.

Due to the underwater photography sessions, the Titanic star had to learn to hold her breath for as long as possible to get the perfect shot for the movie. 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

