James Corden Reveals he Underwent a Minor Eye Surgery

In a statement shared on his social media platforms a day after his procedure, the host, 41, reassured fans he's 'doing well and recovering' as he continues to isolate in his Los Angeles home.

As a result, the media personality has been forced to take a break from filming scenes for The Late Late Show from his garage.

The comedian's statement read: 'Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.

'Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x.' [sic]

A mystery issue which left the presenter temporarily unable to see caused him to miss out on attending the Critics' Choice Awards back in January, where he scooped the Best Talk Show prize.

Detailing the issue, James said on his show earlier this year: 'I’m in a bit of pain, genuinely I’ve got a problem with my eye.

​

'You know I have this constant problem for the last few years, and yesterday it suddenly flared up so bad I couldn’t see. I went to see this doctor and I was worried.

'He looks at my eye and tells me what’s wrong, I won’t tell you as it’s a bit gross. He says I have to avoid reading and bright lights. I asked him, do you know what I do for a job?

'Because of my eye, I couldn’t go to the Critics' Choice Awards, which were here in Los Angeles. I got a text on my phone and guess what gang, we won Best Talk Show, and tied with Seth Myers.'

MailOnline has contacted James' representatives for further comment.

Earlier this month, the Gavin and Stacey star, who shares children Max, nine, Carey, five, and Charlotte, two, with wife Julia Carey, candidly discussed the life lessons he has picked up during the global coronavirus crisis.

Writing for TIME magazine, the anchor confessed he doesn't want to lose the feeling of gratitude he's developed in the pandemic.

The TV star, who resides in Los Angeles but hails from London, added he's 'never felt so far' from his British relatives and all that matters now is being there for those he loves.

James mused: 'I can see now that I’ve taken so many things for granted, things for which I’m now acutely grateful. When things do revert to some form of normalcy, whenever that is, I hope I don’t forget this feeling.'

Despite launching Homefest, a variety show taped at his home, James confessed: 'I’ve never felt less inspired or creative—but the show must go on.

'What matters now is looking after the people you love and being there for them.

'And when all else fails, the power of a good deep breath, a chuckle with a friend and a glass of wine should never be underestimated.'