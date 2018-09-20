Jamie Oliver Spies on His Kids Using an App

Jamie Oliver uses a spy app to keep tabs on his kids (Source: jamieoliver / Instagram )

The 43-year-old TV chef - who has kids Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, Petal, nine, Buddy, eight, and River, two, with his wife Jools - has revealed he uses an app to ensure he knows where his two oldest children are at all times.



Jamie shared: "We used an app to keep track of our kids' whereabouts.





"The older girls, Jools and I are all on an app called Life360, which means we can see exactly where everybody is and the route they've gone.



"So if one of the girls says, 'I'm going to Camden Town' and I can see they've gone to Reading, then was have a problem."



The TV star also revealed the app allows his wife and kids to keep track of his own movements.



Speaking to Woman magazine, he explained: "They can check on me, too, and see how fast I'm driving. It's brilliant."



Meanwhile, Jamie recently insisted he wasn't being "brave" when he chased and apprehended a would-be burglar earlier this month.



The British star was praised by neighbours for his "heroic" efforts after he caught a man trying to break into his house, but Jamie later said he "didn't really have a choice".



He explained: "[I was lucky] to be there to stop something from getting much much worse.



"I didn't really have a choice, so it wasn't really about bravery - it was a very odd and unfortunate grabbing scenario."

By contrast, an eyewitness said: "It was just a brave, selfless thing to do.



"Despite the clearly very hairy situation, Jamie was laughing and joking with the coppers saying they'd done a great job to arrive so quickly after the 999 call.



"Everyone is really thankful for his quick thinking and courage."