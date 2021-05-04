Janet Jackson's Outfits Goes on Display for Auction

More than 1,000 artifacts belonging to pop superstar Janet Jackson went on display Monday in New York City in advance of a charity auction set for later this month.

Items including costumes and ensembles worn by Jackson in some of her most famous music videos, concert tours and television performances were unveiled for the first time at a special showing at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York's Times Square.

The auction, titled "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson," is scheduled for the weekend of May 14-16 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif., coinciding with the singer's 55th birthday.

A portion of the expected $2 million in proceeds will go to benefit the child-advocacy ministry Compassion International.

At the New York event, Julien's displayed a Richard Tyler black coat with velvet lapels worn by Jackson on her 1990 Rhythm Nation Tour while performing her hit singles "Control" and "Nasty," as well as a Helen Storey-designed, floor-length metallic silver coat worn by Jackson in the "Scream" music video, filmed with her late brother Michael Jackson in 1995.

Also attracting attention was a yellow, two-piece suit with a red-and-yellow polka-dotted scarf worn by Jackson while performing her song "Alright" on a 1994 Jackson Family television special.

Jackson, who was inducted to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, is ranked seventh by Billboard on its list of the Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists. In 2009 she became the first artist ever to have No. 1 singles in four separate decades with the release of "Make Me."