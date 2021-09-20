Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mohamed Henedy Exchange Hilarious Fighting Talks on Facebook

Jean-Claude Van Damme is feeling challenged.

Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has responded to Egyptian comedian Mohamed Henedy on Facebook after he received "a hell-in-a-cell invitation" to fight the Arab star.

Van Damme wrote on Facebook: 'I'm receiving a hell-in-a-cell invitation to fight against the greatest comedian in the Middle East...What do you all think, should I accept the challenge?'

At first, Mohamed Henedy has shared a picture of his famous character Mohyee El-Sharkawi in Fool El Seen El Azeem (Great Beans of China) movie, and wrote: 'Van Damme accepts fighting Henedy In a match under the pyramid.'

The Egyptian comedian also added: 'I still stand for my word.. a match without rules..in a cage of hell in a cell.. on one condition.. your two hands stay tied.'

Since then, the two stars and their fans have been exchanging hilarious comments and memes on social media.

The star of JCVD movie posted a comment which said: 'How dangerous is Mr. Henedy?' after he posted a topless image of Mohamed with the caption: 'if the fight starts, you will be annoyed.'

In response, Henedy posted a photoshopped image of him performing an aerial wrestling technique on Jean-Claude, and said in a comment: 'Im Coming for you and Hell is coming with me.'

However, Mohamed tried to mislead JCVD by writing a different caption in Arabic, which said:

'Translation: We hope to see you my dear friend Van Damme in Egypt..You are very welcome.'

الترجمة: نتمنى ان نراك صديقي العزيز فاندام في مصر .. نرحب بك كثيرا — Mohamed Henedy (@OfficialHenedy) September 20, 2021

The star of Fool El Seen El Azeem continued messing with Jean-Claude, when he posted a picture of Kenshiro anime and commented: 'We are men who came from the bottom of hell and it seems that we will return to it again.'

And Jean-Claude responded: 'That's cool, brother! Didn't know you are aware of the Fist and of the North Star, Kenshiro, great anime.'

Then, Van Damme teased Henedy in another comment: 'You never quit, Don't you?', and Henedy responded: 'The grandson of Gaber Al-Sharqawy NEVER give up and NEVER retreat... I'm ready... the storm of pain is coming.. BEWARE,'

Then he hilariously added in Arabic: 'I pray he does not see it (the comment).'