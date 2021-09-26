Jean-Claude Van Damme to Mohamed Henedy: Challenge Accepted (Picture)

International star Jean-Claude Van Damme has announced his acceptance of Egyptian actor's challenge, Mohamed Henedy, after numerous messages between them, exchanging hilarious threats on social media.

Van Damme posted a photo on Facebook, in which he appeared prepared to fight Mohyee El-Sharkawi, the character Henedy played in the movie Fool El Seen El Azeem (Great Beans of China).

Van Damme commented on the photo: 'Mohamed Henedy, here is my answer... challenge accepeted,' adding the hashtag JCVD Vs. Henedy.

A few moments later, Henedy sarcastically responded to JCVD, by re-sharing his post and commenting: 'I am ready and prepared .. set the date, and the place will be at the desert road at 5200 km. I do no get afraid as I did before.'

Then Henedy sought the help of the duo, Amir Karara and Big Ramy; As he mentioned them in a comment on his post, and told them: 'Where are you.. Where are you.'

Humorous and sarcastic comments of followers poured out on what was happening between Henedy and Van Damme, while others advised Mohamed to escape from this confrontation, given the high fighting capabilities Van Damme enjoys.

The story has started after circulating a picture of the trio Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jackie Chan, and Shahrukh Khan on social media, and described as 'An image that radiates unlimited luxury.'

Here, Henedy intervened and published a photo of him with the trio Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed El-Sakka, and the late Alaa Wali El-Din, and commented: 'An image that shines even more.'

It seems that Henedy's response provoked Van Damme, who responded to Henedy jokingly: 'Get ready for the combat challenge, isn't it, Mr. Sharqawi', referring to the character of Mohyee El-Sharkawi, which Henedy played in the movie "The Great Bean of China", to develop into a series of mutual threats comically between the duo.