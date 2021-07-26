Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in LA

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley tied the knot on Saturday, July 24th in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Glee star previously revealed having family at the wedding is a priority for her and Stanley ''We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated, having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change.''

And on Sunday the couple said their I do's in a beautiful wedding ceremony located in Los Angeles, California, the Korean-born American actress shared a portrait of her and her new husband with her 1 million Instagram followers, ''Mr and Mrs Stanley 7.24.21. The MOST magical day getting to marry this man.;'' she wrote.

''We are honored to have all our wedding details in Brides’ first ever digital issue.. stay tuned…'' she added.

For her special day, Ushkowitz wore an elegant strapless gown by Netta BenShabu and Kinsley James Couture Bridal, with Stanley opting for a tux from Hugo Boss.

Jenna and David met in 2018, on a Hinge date 2 years later, during the pandemic the love birds got engaged.

Ushkowitz announced their engagement last August, by posting a picture on her Instagram, ''Yes, a million times, yes, D$ thank you for choosing me. I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you. Much more to come. I love you so much." she captioned the family snap.

The actress is best known as one of the main cast members on Glee for its first five seasons