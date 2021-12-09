Jennifer Anniston Opens up About Motherhood and 'Friends'

jennifer aniston said she had to leave the stage during the 'friends' special in may because her emotions got the best of her.

“Time travel is hard,” Jennifer Aniston said in The Hollywood Reporter interview.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were’. Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here’.”

The hit series 'Friends' ran between 1994 and 2004.

And for the special show 'Friends: The Reunion' in May, all six main actors - Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Matt Leblanc - were reunited. The show was broadcast on 'HBO max'

She shared that she has stopped taking ‘nasty’ pregnancy rumors personally.

Aniston, 52, also reflected on the pressure of having children and said, "People certainly project onto you and all that, but my job is to go, 'Listen, I'll show you what I'm capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe.'"

The We’re the Millers actress shared, "I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumours and the whole 'Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption."

"It's like, 'You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't … can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty," she added.

Calling out media, Aniston further said that the culture has ‘changed’ with the rise of social media in recent years.

"What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven't seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?" she explained.

"Now you've got social media, it's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. So it's just sort of changed hands in a way. And I don't know why there's such a cruel streak in society. I often wonder what they get off on."