Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Rekindle Their Relationship

The couple confirmed they were working on their romance after rumours about them splitting surfaced but they have seemingly rekindled their relationship as they looked happier than ever as they posed for a selfie together.



Sharing their new business venture, Alex wrote on Instagram: "IT'S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!! ..."Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we've joined forces with Goli Nutrition. They've revolutionised the health and wellness industry with their innovative, delicious and nutritious gummies! (sic)"

Jennifer and Alex were recently spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic, where they are staying whilst Jennifer films her new movie.



Pictures obtained at the time show the couple kissing when Alex arrived back at the suite before they enjoyed a lunch break on the terrace.



It comes after Jennifer and Alex confirmed they are "working through" things.



The couple had reportedly ended their two year engagement recently but they have hit back at split claims, insisting they are working through differences.



In a joint statement, they said: "We are working through some things."



A source also claimed they just "hit a rough patch" but were never fully broken up.



The insider added of the couple's relationship: "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch.



"But they were not broken up ... She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID but they want to try to stay together."