Jennifer Lopez Coming to Egypt's Block This Friday

Don’t waste time and money for a dream summer destination because Egypt’s North Coast is on fire this year. Other than the crystal-clear waters, white sands, and perfect doses of sunshine, party organizers have took it upon themselves this year to turn Sahel into the hottest destination in the region.





Just when we thought Amr Diab threw the biggest annual concert in Sahel, the international lineup this year is on a whole other level:

Shorelines at Almaza Bay by Nacelle

Nacelle organized a full weekend of sun, dancing, and live performances by an insane lineup of artists including Jungle and Frank Moody, and DJ Aly Geode.

Jennifer Lopez

This Friday, Jenny is coming to our block and we expect madness. Just a few months ago, the Red Hot Chili Peppers threw a phenomenal concert by the Giza Pyramids. Now it’s time for the pop sensation, Jennifer Lopez, to rock the North Coast.

Martinez Brothers

American DJ duo, music producers, and remixers from the Bronx, New York, graced our motherland and drove the crowd wild at Seacode Beach Bar.

Russ

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Russell Vitale – Known as Russ – is just another artist who paid New Alamein a visit this year. The artist serenaded the crowd with some of his most well-known releases such as There’s Really A Wolf and What They Want.

Tale of Us

One of the most anticipated events this year is Tale of Us brought to you by ByGanz Extraordinaire. Italian duo, Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri, will be playing at Bo Islands on August 12th. Named as one of the top 100 alternative DJs in 2018 by DJ Mag, this is a must-attend event.

Solomun

For the second time in less than a year, Solomun will set Egypt on fire. The Bosnian-German DJ and music producer and three-time DJ Awards winner for Best Producer and Best Deep House DJ, is also brought to you by ByGanz Extraordinaire, just two days after the Tale Of Us event.

Peggy Gou

Berlin based South Korean DJ, record producer, and fashion designer, Peggy Gou, graced our stage at Seacode this month.

Blondish

The third and final international artist also presented by ByGanz Extraordinaire (again!) is Canadian producer/DJ duo Anstascia D’Elene Corniere and Vivie-ann Bakos. The event will take place at Kiki’s Beach on August 17th.

Family and Friends at Almaza Bay

The highly-anticipated and final event taking place at Almaza Bay is brought to you by the Lemon Tree & Co. The Family and Friends saga has been on hiatus this summer, however, the founders have been giving us a taste of their signature deep house music at Rituals, leaving us all dreaming of that one final weekend at Almaza Bay on August 22nd.