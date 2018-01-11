Jennifer Lopez Returns to Will & Grace
The 48-year-old will play two characters: Herself, and her Shades Of Blue persona Detective Harlee Santos. (Source: @jlo - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Debra Messing as an alert
Disable alert for Debra Messing,
Click here to add Eric McCormack as an alert
Disable alert for Eric McCormack,
Click here to add Jack as an alert
Disable alert for Jack,
Click here to add Janet Jackson as an alert
Disable alert for Janet Jackson,
Click here to add John Cleese as an alert
Disable alert for John Cleese,
Click here to add Lyle Finster as an alert
Disable alert for Lyle Finster,
Click here to add Megan Mullally as an alert
Disable alert for Megan Mullally,
Click here to add NBC as an alert
Disable alert for NBC,
Click here to add Ray Liotta as an alert
Disable alert for Ray Liotta,
Click here to add Rosario as an alert
Disable alert for Rosario,
Click here to add Santos as an alert
Disable alert for Santos,
Click here to add Sean Hayes as an alert
Disable alert for Sean Hayes,
Click here to add Vanity Fair as an alert
Disable alert for Vanity Fair
She sang at Karen's wedding 14 years ago.
Now Jennifer Lopez is set to make her comeback as a guest star on Will & Grace, Vanity Fair has reported.
This time round, the 48-year-old will play two characters: Herself, and her Shades Of Blue persona Detective Harlee Santos.
J-Lo appeared in the season six finale back in 2004, when Karen (Megan Mullally), having run into her in a bathroom, discovered she was an old friend of her maid Rosario.
She then convinced her to sing at her wedding to Lyle Finster — played by John Cleese — at which Jack (Sean Hayes) fills in as a back-up dancer.
During the episode, Lopez poked fun at herself, demanding everyone wear her new Glow fragrance and branded jeans.
She also returned for the season seven premiere, in which she fires her by-then full-time back-up dancer Jack, but gets him a job as a dancer for Janet Jackson.
NBC, which broadcasts both Will & Grace and Shades Of Blue, has not revealed any further details about the upcoming guest slot.
The sitcom, which stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing as the BFF titular characters, originally ran for eight seasons, from 1998 to 2006.
In September the network rebooted it with the original cast for a ninth season, and following a positive reception renewed it for a tenth.
The original finale, which revealed the futures of the friends, was written off as one of Karen's alcohol induced dreams in the first of the new episodes.
Crime drama Shades Of Blue meanwhile, which co-stars Ray Liotta, will head into its third season this year.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- What tripping? Our eyes were firmly fixed on Jennifer Lopez's breathtaking Elie Saab creation
- American Idol the biggest show on the planet returns to OSN screens this January with a brand new season
- Gigi Hadid credits Carine Roitfeld while Bella walks off with the 'Model of the Year' award!
- Mawazine Festival: Usher hearts Morocco! Yeah!
- Jenny from the Jewish block! Could J Lo's ancestors be Jewish?