Jeremy Renner back home amid critical condition

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 18th, 2023 - 07:48 GMT
ALBAWABA -  Jeremy Renner returns home safely from the hospital after being in a critical condition following a snowplow injury.

Avengers star Jeremy Renner announced to his followers that he has made it home after he was nearly crushed to death in a snow plow accident on New Year's Day. 

Renner shared: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Sources revealed that the actor's injuries are much worse than feared and that he 'nearly bled out' and 'almost died' while waiting for help to arrive. 

The source added that after he was run over by the 14,330-pound PistenBully snowplow, his chest was crushed, his upper torso collapsed, head injury, in addition to a lot of blood loss from a leg injury. 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

