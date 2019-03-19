Jessica Simpson Wears a Bikini And Shows Off Baby Bump

She's ready to welcome here third child any day now (Source: jessicasimpsion / Instagram)

And Jessica Simpson shared a revealing pregnancy photo via her Instagram account on Monday.

The 38-year-old natural stunner even kept up her sense of humor as she captioned the photograph: 'Jess-tation'.

Jessica is awaiting the birth of her third child with second husband, retired NFL player Eric Johnson.

And the 38-year-old isn't having an easy time of it, variously battling insomnia, severe acid reflux, bronchitis, back pain and anxiety.

But despite ticking off a long list of complications, Jessica hasn't lost her sense of humor.

Last week she shared a picture of herself holding out a broken toilet seat, writing: 'Warning...Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant'.

Another image showed her in a reclining chair, with a less than cheerful Jess writing: 'Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.'

And Jessica's children — Maxwell, six, and Ace, five — are 'so excited' to be a big brother and big sister.

She added: 'They're so excited because they're only fourteen months apart, so they didn't get to experience the excitement of each other. But when I told them that we're having another baby, I know that they'll remember that for the rest of their lives.

'They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter is just so happy that it's a girl. They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ... 'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!' I'm a little bit too honest, and Eric's like, 'I don't think we need to give out ALL the information, Jessica. So, I'm scaring my kids, I think.'