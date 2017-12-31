Jodie Foster Believes Superhero Movies Ruin Viewing Habits of Moviegoers

Jodie revealed she makes movies to 'figure out who she is' (Source: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

Jodie Foster believes superhero films are "ruining the viewing habits of moviegoers".

The Academy Award-winning star has hit out at big budget blockbuster movies made in Hollywood, saying that the current fascination with superhero films is doing long-term damage to the industry.

She explained: "Going to the movies has become like a theme park. Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth."

Jodie, 55, didn't cite any particular films - but she admitted to being specifically concerned about the impact of superhero movies.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the veteran star shared: "It's ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world. I don't want to make $200 million movies about superheroes."

This comes shortly after Jodie revealed she makes movies to "figure out who she is".

The actress-turned-director said that her films help her to evolve as an individual, which is one of the reasons they're so important to her.

She explained: "Some directors love cranes and CGI and spectacle, but that is not why I make movies. I feel like I make movies because there are things I have to say in order to figure out who I am or my place in the world, or for me to evolve as a person.

"But until you get to the end of your movie you don't always realise why you were obsessed with that particular thing."