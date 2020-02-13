Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Expecting a Baby

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is going to be a mom.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Turner, 23, is expecting her first child with her husband, singer and Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas.

E! News confirmed Turner's pregnancy.

Just Jared said Turner and Jonas were keeping the pregnancy quiet.

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source said.

"Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the [red] carpet to accommodate her changing body," another insider added.

Turner and Jonas attended the Grammys together in January, where Turner was spotted cheering during the Jonas Brothers' performance.

Turner and Jonas married in Las Vegas in May and celebrated with family and friends at a second wedding the next month.

Turner is known for playing Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, and will star in the new Quibi series Survive. Quibi shared a trailer for the show Sunday featuring Turner and Corey Hawkins.

Jonas and the Jonas Brothers released the album Happiness Begins in June.

The group will kick off a residency show at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas in April.