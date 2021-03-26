Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Receive Hannah Montana-themed Gift

Miley Cyrus sent Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner a ‘Hannah Montana’ floral arrangement to mark the show’s 15th anniversary.

The 28-year-old singer played the titular pop star in the Disney Channel series which began in March 2006, and on Wednesday (03.24.21) married couple Joe and Sophie took to their Instagram Stories to unveil the impressive gift they’d received from Miley and her alter-ego.

Miley sent Joe and Sophie – who have eight-month-old daughter Willa together – a huge floral arrangement in the shape of a star, with the show's logo appearing on the top point.

And in a message sent alongside the flowers, Miley’s alter-ego jokingly said the couple had named their daughter after her, as she called the tot “little miss Hannah Montana”.

She wrote: "To Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana. (sic)”



In Joe’s Instagram post, he added: "HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!! THANK YOU @mileycyrus WE LOVE IT! THIS IS EPIC!! (sic)”

Whilst Sophie added: "THANK U HANNAH WE [love] U."

Meanwhile, Miley also marked the special occasion by posting a letter to Hannah Montana on her social media pages.

Part of the letter read: "Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity.

Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then … that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands. (sic)”