Joe Raad Says Maya Diab Lied about 'No Makeup' (Video)

Joe Raad ridiculed Maya Diab's recent statement that she had reached Mars using a rocket (Source: joeraad - mayadiab - Instagram)

The hairdresser turned singer Joe Raad commented on the no makeup appearance of Lebanese star Maya Diab on the cover of a magazine.

Joe said that Maya certainly used makeup in her pictures, Joe said: "I'm sure makeup was used, all foreign stars use this trick."

This comes after Raad ridiculed Maya Diab's recent statement that she had reached Mars using a rocket, while Wael Kfoury and Haifa were still using a "primitive means of transport."