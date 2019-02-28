Joe Raad Says Maya Diab Lied about 'No Makeup' (Video)
Joe Raad ridiculed Maya Diab's recent statement that she had reached Mars using a rocket (Source: joeraad - mayadiab - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Joe Raad as an alert
Disable alert for Joe Raad,
Click here to add Maya Diab as an alert
Disable alert for Maya Diab
The hairdresser turned singer Joe Raad commented on the no makeup appearance of Lebanese star Maya Diab on the cover of a magazine.
Joe said that Maya certainly used makeup in her pictures, Joe said: "I'm sure makeup was used, all foreign stars use this trick."
This comes after Raad ridiculed Maya Diab's recent statement that she had reached Mars using a rocket, while Wael Kfoury and Haifa were still using a "primitive means of transport."
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12