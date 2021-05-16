  1. Home
John Cusack Turns His Social Media to Pro-Palestinian Platforms Sharing Hundreds of Tweets in Support of Gaza

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 16th, 2021 - 11:14 GMT
American actor John Cusack has 1,733,660 million followers on Twitter, and 463,088 followers on Instagram.

And since Sheikh Jerrah crisis broke in Palestine, John Cusack has made it clear to the world that he is pro-Palestine.

The American actor has recruited his social media platforms to shed light on the attacks on Palestinians and the human crimes committed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, either by posting, retweeting or liking.

On Instagram, Cusack shared history snippets showing Palestinian land loss since 1947 up to now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Twitter, the latest retweet by the actor was about tearing down the media building in Gaza housing multiple Arab, local and international bureaus, such as AP and Al-Jazeera, quoting: 'The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.'

Among the posts retweeted by John Cusack:

"Everyone knows Netanyahu is trying to save his career, save himself from prison, by slaughtering Palestinians. Forging electoral victories on hatred of an Other is a tactic around the world, and it must be resisted everywhere. This is why the West supports Israel, its mirror."

"The violence must end. I am deeply disturbed by Israel’s bombing leading to civilians killed & media buildings struck. I am deeply disturbed by the Hamas rockets taking lives. For the children, can we have a ceasefire & seek just solutions through diplomacy & peaceful engagement."

Yesterday, John tweeted about resourcing Israel with tools eventually will end up killing humans.

Cusack also retweeted a video of Jewish extremists attacking Palestinian citizens in Ramleh.

Below are few tweets of the devastating situation Palestinians are suffering from right in their home land caused by the Israeli occupation and shared by John Cusack:

 

