John Cusack Turns His Social Media to Pro-Palestinian Platforms Sharing Hundreds of Tweets in Support of Gaza

American actor John Cusack has 1,733,660 million followers on Twitter, and 463,088 followers on Instagram.

And since Sheikh Jerrah crisis broke in Palestine, John Cusack has made it clear to the world that he is pro-Palestine.

The American actor has recruited his social media platforms to shed light on the attacks on Palestinians and the human crimes committed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, either by posting, retweeting or liking.

On Instagram, Cusack shared history snippets showing Palestinian land loss since 1947 up to now.

On Twitter, the latest retweet by the actor was about tearing down the media building in Gaza housing multiple Arab, local and international bureaus, such as AP and Al-Jazeera, quoting: 'The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.'

"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today" - @AP #Gaza_Under_Attack pic.twitter.com/Rjwsa3Vm3U — Amy Coopes (@coopesdetat) May 15, 2021

Among the posts retweeted by John Cusack:

"Everyone knows Netanyahu is trying to save his career, save himself from prison, by slaughtering Palestinians. Forging electoral victories on hatred of an Other is a tactic around the world, and it must be resisted everywhere. This is why the West supports Israel, its mirror."

"The violence must end. I am deeply disturbed by Israel’s bombing leading to civilians killed & media buildings struck. I am deeply disturbed by the Hamas rockets taking lives. For the children, can we have a ceasefire & seek just solutions through diplomacy & peaceful engagement."

Yesterday, John tweeted about resourcing Israel with tools eventually will end up killing humans.

1 When the forces resource and terrible tools of war are released - they butcher human beings - The absolute worst instincts and actions of man are justified with pathetic paltry slogans -

Recall when bush Cheney targeted the Arab Film institute

In Baghdad - — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2021

2 the message was- we have the power to eliminate you past - all your heritage and culture- we are jehova . The destroyed the negatives that hadn’t been digitized - meant to terrorize - — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2021

Cusack also retweeted a video of Jewish extremists attacking Palestinian citizens in Ramleh.

Jewish extremist mobs attacked cars & assaulted Palestinian Israeli citizens in Ramleh tonight.

Meanwhile, Police in full gear watch & ignore violence: under Israeli Apartheid, Police only protect Jewish citizens… EVEN if they are perpetrating the crime.pic.twitter.com/PIYb972V55 — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) May 15, 2021

Below are few tweets of the devastating situation Palestinians are suffering from right in their home land caused by the Israeli occupation and shared by John Cusack:

"You see all of the kids around me, they're just kids. Why would you just send a missile to them and kill them?" https://t.co/1CzNXqle3g — Micah Uetricht (@micahuetricht) May 15, 2021

Palestinian lives matter. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 15, 2021

And we are in a global pandemic - people need vaccines not to be bombed . https://t.co/DaomewsFri — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 15, 2021