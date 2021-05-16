Zain Karazon UNBELIEVABLY Criticized on Social Media Due to Shocking Statements About Palestine.. Watch

Jordanian influencer Zain Karazon was subjected to sharp criticism by followers on social media.

For the first time, Zain broke her silence on the Palestinian crisis in a series of videos she posted in Instagram.

Karazon attacked what she described as "Palestinian cause cynics", who publish pictures and videos of bombings, the wounded and the martyrs on social media.

The Jordanian influencer said: "When my grandmother died, I did not cry on social media, nor made a show to gather likes, Palestine is bored of how much we've talking about it. It is not necessary to show off and create drama to collect viewership."

She added: "Palestine does not want influencers to influence you to love it. An influencer is a person impacts people with a story that happened with him. The influencer has become the Palestinian who suffers every day."

Zain continued: "We don't have to create a mess on social media, the Palestinian cause is ancient, we didn't sleep and wake up one day to see it happening."

Diana Karazon's sister explained: "Why do I have to share millions of stories and posts and come out and cry like many people? this is called acting. And why do you swear on us? We didn't harm you and didn't shoot your homes with missiles and destroyed them."

Zain Karazon's videos were widely circulated on social media, as followers heavily attacked her and branded her as "superficial" and "insulted" the Palestinian cause and does not understand what is happening.

Some followers said that Zain is trying to attract attention, while others commented that her timing is inappropriate, especially with the pictures of children body parts, shelling and destruction filling social media.

Another group of followers demanded Zain Karazon to apologize for her controversial statements, and others chose to unfollow her.

Among the comments that Karazon received:

"You don't even understand history properly", "You said that you are an influencer, and now you're saying what do you have to do with Palestine!",

"Let me explain to you because you don't understand what's happening. We are using social media to convey to the world the truth because the occupation media is misleading the truth, we want to share what's happening in different languages and hashtags and trends. You have 2 million followers and you can contribute, but you don't want to because you don't have conscience. You could at least have respected your Palestinian followers and stopped sharing your usual TikToks of your outings and funny videos, but even that you didn't do and you intended to be provocative, and now you're saying these words after people have heavily criticized you."