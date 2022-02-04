John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Enjoys the Snow

Keanu Reeves is still a big kid at heart.

The 57-year-old Matrix star showed off his playful side on Wednesday as he opted to slide down a rail instead of taking the stairs while on set of the new John Wick: Chapter 4 movie in New York.

The Canadian actor reprised his role as John Wick in the popular action thriller franchise and looked dapper in a black suit, giving the crew a thumbs up.

The Toronto-born star wore his raven shoulder-length hair down and parted in the middle. He also sported a dark beard.

His ring finger was wrapped up in a black bandage.

The brooding actor - born Keanu Charles Reeves - accessorized his look with a black tie and matching belt.

The actor braved the cold temperatures with a smile on his face, and at one point he took a minute to wipe the snow off his black dress shoes.

When the weather turned for the worse, he held a black umbrella over his head to shield himself from the rain.

The new chapter of the film was shot in various locations in Europe last year, including Paris, and it wrapped up its final scene in NYC.



It was reported that the kind-hearted star presented the entire John Wick stunt team with personalized $9,150 Rolex watches to say thank you for their hard work.

Keanu's co-star Ian McShane was also seen on set, sporting a black coat, black pants and dark shades.

The actor had on a white shirt underneath and finished his look with a black belt and matching loafers.

He held script pages in one hand, and a small cup of coffee in the other to keep energized for his scenes.

The two stars shot their scenes at the Four Freedoms Park in Roosevelt Island.

McShane plays Winston, the owner of the New York Continental Hotel and a longtime friend of Reeves' legendary assassin.

At the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Winston seemingly betrayed John when he shot him off the roof of the hotel in order to prove his loyalty to the film's main antagonist The Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon).

McShane confirmed that he was returning to reprise his role in the franchise's latest film in July.

Keanu spoke about the new movie during an appearance on Today in September, hinting at what fans can expect from the latest chapter of the saga.

'They're fun. They're intense. We're going for it,' he said.

'There's some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it's been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there's new characters and we're opening up the world.'

He then added, 'Right now we're just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there's car crashes, gun fights.'

The fourth John Wick film follows the events of the third entry, subtitled Parabellum, in which the eponymous assassin found himself at odds with a global network of hired killers.

The movie will reunite Reeves with his Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne.

The John Wick films have received strong reviews from critics and have grossed over half a billion dollars at the global box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022.