Jordanian Actress Nadia Sawalha STRIPS OFF for Pillow Challenge After Being Inspired by Halle Berry!

Nadia Sawalha took her cue from Hollywood royalty on Monday evening as she embraced the viral craze that has taken social media by storm.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist joined a growing list of familiar faces to take part in the Pillow Challenge – an unlikely trend that involves wearing the bedroom item like a dress, usually with a belt cinching it to the upper body.

Sharing the playful image with her 254,000 followers, mother of two Nadia, 55, appeared to be completely naked beneath a large pillow while striking a sassy pose.

Captioning her shot, the presenter joked that she had been encouraged to take part in the challenge after seeing A list star Halle Berry get involved while in quarantine at her Los Angeles home.

She wrote: Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture , my inner supermodel , my inner fashion diva.

'Good god I feel beautiful !! Eat your heart out A listers I’m coming through !!!!! Pillow available from ...... Morrison’s , Primark , Asda’s and Croydon market ... WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????'

Taking to Instagram on April 15, Hollywood star Halle, 53, got involved by stripping off and posing in her garden with a large pillow attached to her body.

Captioning the shot, she wrote: 'You already KNOW you couldn't keep my from the #PillowChallenge.'

American star Tori Spelling has also taken part in the challenge, while Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly modeled a pillow while in self-quarantine at her family's Cornwall home.